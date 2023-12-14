Victor Osimhen Says Super Eagles Are Ready For 2023 AFCON

The newly crowned CAF African Footballer of The Year, Victor Osimhen, has stressed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are ready to conquer the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

On Monday, December 11, Victor Osimhen became the first Nigerian player since 1999 to win the African Player of the Year award. He defeated Moroccan and Paris Saint Germain full-back, Achraf Hakimi and Egyptian striker, Mohammed Salah to win it 24 years after Nwankwo Kanu won it.

The 24-year-old Napoli striker became unstoppable for the CAF award after recording 27 goals in all competitions for Napoli last season – the joint-most by an African player in the big five European leagues tied with Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

In May 2023, Osimhen scored against Fiorentina, netting his 47th goal in the Serie A, overtaking George Weah (46) as the highest goal-scoring African player in the history of Italian club football.

Osimhen was also the highest goal scorer in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers with 10 goals.

Most Nigerian football enthusiasts are hoping that the Nigeria international will take this form to the 2023 AFCON which will commence on January 13 and end on February 11, 2024.

Victor Osimhen and his Super Eagles teammates are aiming to win the tournament for the fourth time in history as Nigeria has won it in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

“We are ready and preparing very well,” Osimhen told CAF.

“The squad is in high spirits. We are raring to go and hope that we shall do well there”.

Victor Osimhen and his teammates will compete in Group A alongside the hosts, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea Bissau.