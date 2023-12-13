‘Napoli Agree New Deal For Victor Osimhen’

The newly crowned African Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, has agreed on a new contract with his Italian football club, Napoli.

Since the end of last season, the representatives of Victor Osimhen and Napoli have been making efforts to reach an agreement for a new deal.

This became important after the 24-year-old Nigerian striker helped the team to win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years after scoring 26 goals and providing five assists in 32 league games.

This performance attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, putting Napoli under the pressure of losing him even though his then-contract was set to expire on June 30, 2025.

The pressure of losing Osimhen to one of his many suitors is expected to reduce now that Napoli have agreed on a new contract with the Nigeria international.

According to Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the new contract Osimhen agreed with Napoli will keep the Nigerian striker at the club until June 30, 2026, which means that it is a year extension.

The transfer expert confirmed that the new deal between Victor Osimhen and Napoli comes with a release clause worth about €130 or €140 million.

Even though there are not many details concerning this release clause, it is speculated that Osimhen can move to any club of his choice that is willing to pay the aforementioned fees from 2024.

The transfer expert confirmed that the new deal which is yet to be made official by the club has made Osimhen one of the highest-paid players in the history of the club.

This new deal is coming barely two days after Osimhen was named the CAF men’s player of the year on Monday, December 11.

It is also coming about a day after the 24-year-old Nigerian striker ended his two-month goal drought with a goal against Braga on Tuesday that helped Napoli qualify for the next round of the Champions League.