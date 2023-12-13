Victor Osimhen Insists Napoli Treated Him Well

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has insisted that his Italian club, Napoli didn’t treat him badly despite all the off-field drama.

Victor Osimhen who was crowned with the African Player of the Year award on Monday, December 11, said the off-field drama between him and the club earlier this year was the result of a “stupid mistake” made by someone rather than poor treatment from the club.

Recall that the official Tik-Tok page of Napoli shared videos on the platform which suggested that Osimhen was being mocked for missing a penalty. The incident caused the 24-year-old Super Eagles forward to snub some of his club’s teammates and his agent also threatened to sue the club over the incident.

The aftermath of the social media posts forced the club’s social media head to resign and the club had to issue a statement to insist that it was not the club’s intention to mock their talisman.

In an interview with journalists after winning the 2023 CAF Player Of The Year award, Victor Osimhen stressed that Napoli handled the incident very well including the club’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Osimhen said: “I want to correct an impression here, Napoli didn’t treat me badly.

“It was a stupid mistake from an individual and I wasn’t happy about it. Aurelio De Laurentiis (Napoli President) took charge of the situation and stood with me. I spoke to the individual and he was remorseful. I am happy with that.”

A day after winning the CAF award, Victor Osimhen scored a goal in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Braga which helped the Italian team qualify for the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Amid fitness issues that prevented him from scoring for about two months, Osimhen has managed to score just six goals and provided an assist in 11 league games so far this season. His team are currently occupying the 6th spot on the league table with 24 points in 15 games.