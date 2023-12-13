UCL: Osimhen Helps Napoli To Qualify, Man United, Sevilla Out, See Qualified Teams

About a day after winning the CAF Player of the Year award, Victor Osimhen stepped up to be the hero of Napoli in their Champions League campaign.

Ahead of the last game of the group stage, Napoli were in a great risk of being knocked out. Hence, they needed a star player like Osimhen to step up for the team.

Fortunately, Tuesday night was the night of the 24-year-old Nigerian striker who has not scored a goal in the last two months due to fitness issues.

After Braga’s Serdar Saatçı scored an own goal to open the scoring in the 9th minute, in the 33rd minute, Victor Osimhen scored a tap-in to make it 2-0 for the home team.

The 2-0 win helped Napoli to qualify for the Champions League round of 16 ahead of Braga with 10 points in 6 games, 8 points below first-placed Real Madrid.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United completed their worst run in the Champions League in decades by losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford thanks to Kingsley Coman’s 70th-minute strike.

The lone goal successfully sealed Manchester United’s exit from the tournament as they finished the campaign sitting bottom of Group A with four points in 6 games.

At the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Sevilla completed one of their worst outings in the Champions League campaign as they exited the competition without even qualifying for the Europa League which used to be their favorite competition.

Goals from Lens’ Przemysław Frankowski and Angelo Fulgini made a mess of Sergio Ramos’ 79th-minute penalty.

Below are all the Qualified teams for the round of 16 after Tuesday’s Champions League last group stage games:

Group A: Bayern Munich and FC Copenhagen.

Group B: Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven

Group C: Real Madrid and Napoli

Group D: Real Sociedad and Inter Milan

Note that Group E to H will be decided tonight, December 13.