Victor Osimhen Writes Tribute To His Late Parents After Winning CAF Award

The newly crowned CAF Player of the Year award winner, Victor Osimhen, took to his Instagram page earlier today, December 12, to write an emotional tribute to his late parents.

Recall that on Monday night, Victor Osimhen defeated Egypt’s Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint Germain, to win the CAF award for the first time since Nwankwo Kanu won it in 1999.

A day after the award, the 24-year-old Napoli striker took to his Instagram page to share pictures of the award with a lengthy caption in which he appreciated his Nigerian fans and congratulated Asisat Oshoala (CAF women’s player of the year winner), and Chiamaka Nnadozie (CAF women’s best goalkeeper of the year winner.

Osimhen also used the caption to remember his rough beginning in which he had to hawk on the streets of Lagos to cater for himself and contribute to the upkeep of his family.

He lamented how his parents died amid the hardship as he hoped that they were watching him from heaven with excitement over his achievements so far.

Victor Osimhen wrote: “As a young boy who came from the streets of Olusosun, who had to hawk in traffic almost every day of the week while growing to survive the numerous challenges my family and I were facing, becoming a Treasure in Africa and World Football was a wild dream. Words can’t express the joy in my heart, this is a very special moment for me.

“My football journey has been a rollercoaster of highs, tough lows, and emotions. The goals echo, and the jubilation of victories keep me going even when the criticism, hate, and pain of defeats hit me hard in the chest. The support of my amazing family, my fans most especially my Nigerian supporters, and the love for the beautiful game of football motivates me to aim higher daily.

“Losing my dear parents in the course of this journey leaves a scar in my heart as they have always been my major driving force for success since I was a kid, may their souls continue to rest in peace. To my wonderful family thanks for always having my back and loving me so much. I wouldn’t have made it this far without your esteemed support. To my fans and Nigerian supporters, your dedication in supporting me on the good days and bad days do not go unnoticed, even amidst the arrows of hatred thrown at me y’all still stood by my side. I am grateful.

Story continues below advertisement



“Winning the CAF Best African Player 2023 is a testament of my hardwork, your love and support. I am so proud of myself for achieving this prestigious award. Thank you CAF, to all the coaches I have played under both local and international, your wisdom and knowledge have played huge roles in guiding my footballing career, thank you so much. I am sure my parents in heaven are smiling at me, this is for you. I also congratulate Chiamaka Nnadozie and Asisat Oshoala for their prestigious awards,Dreams do come true! Thank you everyone, GOD is the greatest.”