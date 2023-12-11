Victor Osimhen Wins 2023 CAF Player Of The Year, See Full List Of Winners

The Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has been crowned the 2023 CAF player of the year after a fantastic 2023-2024 season with Napoli.

From the nomination point of the 2023 CAF awards, Victor Osimhen who is currently 24-year-old was seen as the major contender for the award after finishing eighth in the 2023 Ballon d’Or, the highest finish for any African player in this year’s edition of the award.

Winning the 2023 edition of the CAF Player Of The Year makes Osimhen the first Nigerian to win the award since Nwankwo Kanu won it in 1999.

Osimhen won the award ahead of Egypt’s Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint Germain.

The Napoli striker, who scored 26 goals last season, made history as the first African player to win the Serie A Golden Boot. He also played a significant role in Napoli’s first Serie A title in thirty-three years in the 2022-2023 season.

See all the winners of the 2023 CAF Awards:

1. The 2023 Men’s Coach of the Year award winner: Walid Regragui of Morocco

2. The 2023 Women’s Coach of the Year award winner: Desiree Ellis of South Africa.

3. Your Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year winner: Chiamaka Nnadozie from Nigeria.

4. Goal of the year: Mahmoud Kahraba’s goal for Al Ahly

5. The 2023 National Team of the Year (MEN): Morocco

6. The 2023 National Team of the Year (WOMEN): Nigeria

7. The 2023 Men’s Young Player of the Year award winner: Lamine Camara from Senegal.

8. The 2023 Women’s Young Player of the Year award winner: Nesryne El Chad.

9. Percy Tau of South Africa is the 2023 Men’s Interclub Player of the Year

10. Asisat Oshoala wins CAF Player of the Year (Women)

11. Victor Osimhen wins CAF Player of the Year (men).

12. Club of the Year (Women): Mamelodi Sundowns

13. Club of the Year (Men): Al Ahly FC