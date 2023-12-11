Victor Osimhen Criticized For Mocking Juventus

Media outlets in Italy have criticized Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, for using the past to mock Juventus after Juve defeated Napoli 1-0 on Friday, December 8.

After Juventus defeated Napoli 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium courtesy of a 51st-minute strike from Federico Gatti, Victor Osimhen decided to remind Juventus’ fans of last season in which Napoli defeated them 5-1.

He used his hands to make a gesture of the scores to the irritation of the fans and Italian media, especially La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The media were irritated because Napoli are currently having a very abysmal run so far this season after winning the Scudetto with ease last season.

In 15 games, they have recorded five defeats, three draws, and just 7 wins, a performance that has left them in the 6th spot on the league table with 24 points, 14 points away from first-placed Inter Milan.

Hence, La Gazzetta dello Sport blasted Victor Osimhen who has not scored for Napoli in the last two months, for still living in the past when his team is having a bad run in the league.

The publication’s Marco Ciriello wrote: “The tendency to live in the past and create a bubble which isolates from the present.

“When Osimhen mimics a 5-1 win, he is defending himself, pleasing himself and the fans, and holding on to an event of the past in a present that doesn’t go quite well.

“Osimhen can be excused because of his age and because of the frustration of not scoring (in two months), but when you mention the past after a defeat, you show all your weaknesses.

“It is clear that Napoli are lost in memories in a continuous evocation of the past that embraces the present and never leaves space for it. It is not by remembering the games of the past that Napoli will win the title again because if you keep thinking about the past, the future will never come.”