‘Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes €9.8 Million Richer’

Pending any appeal, Cristiano Ronaldo is now €9.8 million richer as a court of arbitration in Italy has ordered his former club, Juventus to pay him the said amount in owed wages.

Cristiano Ronaldo might not get the said amount on a silver platter as Juventus are said to be reviewing the decision according to a statement from the club on Wednesday, April 17.

Ronaldo joined the Italian Serie A giants, in August 2018 after achieving legendary status at Real Madrid within 9 years.

The 39-year-old Portuguese football icon helped Juventus win two consecutive Serie A titles, an Italian Cup, and two Super Cups, before leaving Italy to return to Manchester United in 2021.

Before he exited Juventus, the Italian Serie A giants reportedly had an agreement with the Portuguese footballer for his wage to be cut down temporarily due to the impact of Covid-19.

He accepted the pay cut with the understanding that Juventus would pay the percentage removed from the salary when the impact of the pandemic has subsided.

However, the club failed to pay it because he had already left the club for Manchester United and then Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Hence, Cristiano Ronaldo took the case to a court of arbitration and claimed that Juventus owed him €19.5 million.

Instead of agreeing with Ronaldo on the said amount, the court ordered Juventus to pay €9.8 million of the money to the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner.