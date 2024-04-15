‘Anthony Martial To Leave Manchester United As A Free Agent’

Advertisement

French striker, Anthony Martial, will reportedly leave Manchester United at the end of the 2023-2024 season as a free agent.

Anthony Martial has not been at his best in recent years as he has been struggling with fitness issues and form.

Note that Martial used to be one of the biggest prospects in the world of football. The 28-year-old out-of-favor France international was so good then that the Red Devils paid an initial fee of £36 million and £21.6 million in potential bonus payments for his services in 2015.

Then, the said amount was the highest transfer fee ever paid to sign a teenage footballer in history.

Unfortunately for Anthony Martial, the Frenchman couldn’t live up to the expectations as he has currently lost his place at Man United and on the France national team.

So far this season, Martial has managed to play 19 games in all competitions in which he scored two goals and provided one assist.

His current contract with Manchester United will expire on June 30, 2024, with an option for a year extension. However, Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano claimed that there is no room for the extension as the Frenchman is on his way out of Old Trafford next summer.

“Anthony Martial will leave Man United at the end of the season, no doubts”, the transfer expert wrote on his X page.

“He’s gonna pick his favourite option as the next club in the coming months, now focused on recovery.”