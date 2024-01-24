Man United’s Anthony Martial Undergoes Groin Surgery

Premier League club, Manchester United have confirmed that their French forward, Anthony Martial underwent a successful groin surgery.

Thanks to the surgery, Anthony Martial will be sidelined for at least ten weeks as he commences rehabilitation at Old Trafford.

A statement from United reads: “We wish Anthony a speedy recovery and look forward to his return.”

Note that Martial has not played for Manchester United since December 9, 2023, when the 28-year-old out-of-favour France international featured in Bournemouth’s 3-0 Premier League victory over the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Due to his recent injury woes, Anthony Martial won’t be able to play for United until April, and his contract with the Red Devils is scheduled to expire on June 30, 2024.

Martial’s fitness issues, which started around Christmas, kept him out of United’s last seven games across all competitions until his groin issue was diagnosed.

The former Monaco forward only appeared in 28 of United’s 62 games in the previous season, and he has only scored once in 13 Premier League games so far this season.

Following his £36 million move from Monaco to Manchester United in 2015, Martial’s performance declined drastically, and he was loaned to Sevilla for the 2021–2022 campaign. He has scored 90 goals in 317 games in all competitions for the Red Devils since his arrival in England in 2015.