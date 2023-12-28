Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez Gives Update On Recovery

Manchester United defender, Lisandro Martinez has given an update on his recovery process, disclosing how good he is currently feeling after over two months without football.

Lisandro Martinez, 25, missed the last month of the previous season after breaking a metatarsal in April 2023.

The Argentina international returned to international football at the start of the 2023-2024 season but returned to the sidelines after Manchester United confirmed that he had aggravated the injury.

Before he was sidelined, Martinez played against Wolves, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and took part in a 3-1 loss against Arsenal on September 3, 2023.

The reigning 2022 FIFA World Cup winner also featured in United’s defeats to Brighton in the Premier League and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Due to the aggravation of his injury, United confirmed that Lisandro Martinez would be sidelined for three months since September. This means that the Argentine defender is expected to return to the pitch in January.

Ahead of his anticipated return to the pitch, Martinez said: “Well, I am really good, I am really good, honestly.

“My rehab is going amazingly, in the way that I want, I am feeling strong, doing everything right with Ibra [Ibrahim Kerem] the physio, he has been amazing.

“And also the medical department, they take care of me from day one so it was really important. Yeah, all is perfect for me.”

On whether Manchester United were intentionally delaying his return to the pitch to avoid another aggravation of the injury, Lisandro Martinez said: “Definitely, we need to be patient, we need to be patient. I know that I will be back soon, very soon. It takes time, we need to be patient.”