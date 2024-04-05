Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Are Not Comparable – Joao Felix

Advertisement

FC Barcelona forward, Joao Felix has argued that arch-career-rivals, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi should not be compared when asked to choose his Greatest Player Of All Time (GOAT) between them.

Over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been competing against each other in many fronts even now that they have entered the twilight of their illustrious careers.

Due to the amount of success Ronaldo and Messi have achieved while they compete against each other in both club and country football competitions, most football enthusiasts are divided over who is the GOAT between the two players.

Many argue that Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT because he led Portugal to win their first-ever European Championship in 2016. He has also achieved success in the Premier League with Manchester United, La Liga with Real Madrid, and Serie A with Juventus.

The 39-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently the highest goalscorer of all time in men’s football, both at club and international levels.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi has won the FIFA World Cup (in 2022), a feat Ronaldo has not achieved. The 36-year-old Argentine icon is the only player to win 8 Ballon d’Or.

In an interview with Bojan Krkic on Twitch, Joao Felix refused to name who his GOAT is, as the Portugal international stressed that it is difficult to choose between the two players.

“Messi and Cristiano should not be compared. You should enjoy them,” said Felix who is on loan at FC Barcelona from Atletico Madrid.

“Choosing one of them is very difficult. They both did very good things that will not be repeated.”