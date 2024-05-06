Rangers Confirm Leon Balogun’s Injury

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Leon Balogun is most likely to be sidelined for the Scottish league game between his team, Glasgow Rangers and Celtic.

Leon Balogun, who has rediscovered his form in recent games and was almost looking indispensable in Rangers’ team, sustained an injury in the club’s 4-1 win over Kilmarnock on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The injury forced coach Philippe Clement to substitute him from the game as early as in the 46th minute of the encounter when the scoreline was 1-1.

In his absence, Rangers scored three more goals to seal the victory which has taken three points closer to first-placed Celtic on the league table.

After the game, coach Clement confirmed that the 35-year-old Nigeria international suffered a muscle injury but didn’t confirm the severity of the injury.

“Yes he (Balogun)was injured, that is why I had to replace him. I hope it is a small muscle injury,” the coach said according to Rangers Review.

“We will see in the next couple of days. But he struggled too much to continue.”

This means that Leon Balogun could miss the must-win league game against arch-rivals, Celtic at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.

So far this season, Balogun has managed to make just 14 Scottish league appearances. He has played a total of 18 games in all competitions for Rangers this season.

Note that Balogun’s contract with Rangers will expire on May 31, 2024.