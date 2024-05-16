Super Eagles Prospect, Arthur Okonkwo Speaks On Arsenal Future

Nigerian-born English goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo has revealed that his future at Arsenal is uncertain yet as he rounds off his loan spell at a lower league club, Wrexham.

Arthur Okonkwo is a product of Arsenal Football Academy. He played at virtually all the club’s age grade levels before he was promoted to the club’s senior team on July 1, 2021.

Since then, the 22-year-old goalkeeper has gone on loan at Crewe Alexandra, Austrian tier one club Sturm Graz, and then Wrexham on September 1, 2023.

While at Wrexham, Arthur Okonkwo kept 14 clean sheets and conceded 30 goals in 36 games as he helped the club gain promotion to League One, England’s third-tier league.

Okonkwo who has played for England from under-15 to under-18 level has until June 30, 2024, before his contract with Arsenal expires. Unfortunately, there are no signs yet that coach Mikel Arteta is thinking of offering him a new deal.

Getting a new deal from Arsenal might be a bit difficult for the Nigerian-born goalkeeper as David Raya who is on loan from Brentford is likely to make his loan deal with the Gunners permanent this summer. Also, Aaron Ramsdale is still battling to redeem his first spot, while Karl Hein is waiting for his chance.

“I haven’t looked too much into things at the moment. But I will, very soon,” Okonkwo told the Athletic.

“It is about looking at all my opportunities and seeing which is the best for me.

“I’ve loved it at Wrexham and they will stay in my heart forever. It’s more of a waiting game now and seeing what is the right move for myself.”

Note that Arthur Okonkwo has earlier in the year revealed that he is open to switching his allegiance to Nigeria to play for the Super Eagles.

