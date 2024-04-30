Super Falcons Goalie, Nnadozie Wins Best Goalkeeper Award In France

The talented Nigerian international goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has made an indelible mark in the annals of history by becoming the first African and Nigerian player to be honoured as the top goalkeeper in the French D1 Arkema (women’s league).

Naija News reports that throughout this season, the 23-year-old Super Falcons goalkeeper has showcased her exceptional skills, particularly in saving penalties, solidifying her position as one of the finest goalkeepers on the global stage.

Nnadozie triumphed over fierce competition from Christiane Endler of Olympic Lyon and Katarzyna Kiedrzynek of Paris SG, emerging as the deserving recipient of this prestigious individual recognition.

“It’s very pleasing because she deserves it and she achieved an exceptional Champions League and not only on penalties.

“She is adorable. It is deserved. We know that she will be courted this summer, but we will try to keep her,” said Pierre Ferracci, the president of Nnadozie’s club, Paris FC.

Naija News reports that Nnadozie has been unrivalled in saving penalties this season, leading Europe with an impressive seven saves.

Recall that Nnadozie was also awarded CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year in 2023.

Paris FC is currently in third place in the league standings with 42 points, trailing Paris Saint-Germain by eight points and Lyon by 11 points.

After winning the French D1 Arkema Goalkeeper of the Year award, Nnadozie expressed her gratitude on social media platform X, stating that she was thrilled to have received this honour.

“A big thanks to everyone who voted for me, and also a special appreciation to my coaches and teammates for all the support and encouragement, to my amazing family, and to Naija fans Una too much. GOD DID,” she added.