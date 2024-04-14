France, Italy React As Iran Attacks Israel In Retaliatory Move

Advertisement

The French and Italian Governments have reacted to the attack on Israel by Iran and have declared total support for the former.

Naija News reports that Iran, on Saturday, officially launched an attack against Israel, using several drones and missiles.

The attack is believed to be a retaliatory move following an April 1 attack reportedly carried out by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Syria, which killed seven Iranian military officers.

In response, the Israeli war cabinet authorized a retaliatory attack by its military against aggressive actions by Iran. The approval was granted after an emergency meeting of the cabinet following the attack by Iran on Israel.

In a post via his official X handle on Sunday, France’s Foreign Minister, Stephane Sejourne, said the action taken by Iran was unprecedented and condemnable.

Sejourne added that Iran had reached a new level in its acts of destabilisation and was risking military escalation

He wrote: “France condemns in the strongest terms the attack launched by Iran against Israel. By deciding on such an unprecedented action, Iran is taking a new step in its destabilizing actions and taking the risk of a military escalation.

“France reaffirms its attachment to Israel’s security and assures it of its solidarity.”

Also, in an X post, Italy’s Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, said his country had expressed concern over the latest development and is following the situation with keen attention.

Tajani added that his country was ready to manage any kind of scenario.

He wrote: “We are following with attention and concern what is happening in the Middle East. I am in constant contact with the Italian Embassies in Tel Aviv and Tehran. Having consulted the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence, the Government is ready to manage any type of scenario.“