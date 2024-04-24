Stop Selling Arms To Nigeria, They Are Using It To Haunt Those In The Southeast – IPOB Begs Italian Govt

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged the Italian government to desist from selling arms and air force jets to Nigeria.

The group accused the government of flagrant violation of human rights.

Speaking via it’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB lamented that the weapons sold to the Nigerian government are used to kill innocent people in the South-East.

They insisted that the government claim of using the weapons to fight terrorism is a hoax.

The group subsequently advised the Italian government to stop the supply of arms to the country.

Powerful said: “The global family and movement of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great and indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu, has called on the Italian Government to halt the sale of airforce Jets to the Nigeria government.

“Place an arms embargo on the Nigeria Government for flagrant violations of human rights and shelling of peaceful Communities of Indigenous peoples in Nigeria.

“We appeal to the Italian government to stop the military aircraft purchase deal they entered into with the Nigeria government. We also ask other countries considering selling arms to Nigeria to stop because Nigeria is not using the arms for their intended purposes.

“IPOB has no intention to interfere with the Italian Government’s business but wants to inform them that the Nigeria military has not used the previously acquired arms and ammunition including fighter jets to fight terrorists who operate in the open in the Northern Nigeria but have targeted innocent and peaceful people in the South-East.

“Unarmed IPOB members have also been the victims of Nigeria military’s brutality. Some of the Internally Displaced People’s (IDP) Camps in Nigeria have been intentionally bombed”.