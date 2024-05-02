IPOB Declares May 30 Sit-at-home Day Across Southeast

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has announced a region-wide sit-at-home on May 30 in the Southeast.

In a statement issued via its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, IPOB said the sit-at-home is a tribute to the Biafran heroes who lost their lives during the civil war from 1967 to 1970.

Powerful said the group had instructed all educational institutions, government offices, private offices, banks, transport unions, market unions, and individuals to suspend all activities on Thursday.

The statement reads: “We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the indomitable and charismatic leader Mazi Nnamdi OkwuChukwu Kanu, declares Thursday, May 30, 2024 a sit-at-home day in Biafra Land for all Biafrans, friends of Biafra, lovers of freedom, and all residents in Biafra Land.

“We celebrate the 30th of May as our heroes and heroines day when we remember the men and women who died that we may live, before, during, and after the Nigeria genocidal war against Biafrans between 1967 and 1970 and beyond and even until now.

“Annually, 30th of May is a solemn memorial day for Biafrans. To honor our heroes and heroines. Biafrans are asked to observe this one day sit-at-home in reverence to the spirits of our departed heroes who fought for us to be alive today.

“Every Biafran in Biafra territory is expected to sit at home on this day and reflect on the danger of the forced unity called Nigeria that has taken millions of lives of Biafrans. Other Biafrans outside Biafra territory are also encouraged to honour our heroes by observing the sit-at-home if possible or by limiting their activities on this day.

“To that end, IPOB directs all schools, government offices, Private offices, Banks, transport unions, market unions, and private individuals to shut down all operations on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in honour of our heroes and heroines.

“Exceptions to these directives are institutions and individuals on special duties such as Nurses, Doctors, Ambulance services, Hospitals, and medical workers who are allowed to operate on that day.

“We call on Christians and traditional worshipers to use this day to pray to Chukwu Okike Abiama for the fallen heroes and also pray for Biafra Independence from this murderous contraption called Nigeria.

“Heroes Remembrance Day is a call to duty for Biafrans to remember and honour our fallen heroes who were brutally murdered between 1967 to 1970 during the genocidal war against Ndigbo before and beyond.

“Biafrans living in the Northern and Western part of the zoo called Nigeria will join and stay indoors for this commemoration and remembrance of our heroes and heroines who died so that we may live.”