Nigerian Army Eliminates IPOB/ESN Commander, Ojoto

The Nigerian Army has eliminated Tochukwu, also known as Ojoto, the commander of the Ihietukwa Command of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security arm, the Eastern Security Network ( ESN ), stationed in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Naija News reports that this revelation was made public via the Army’s official X handle on Tuesday.

The post stated that troops belonging to the Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA, relying on trustworthy intelligence, conducted a clearance operation in the areas of Udda, Ihittukwa, and Orsumoghu within Orsu Local Government Area of the State.

It was during this operation that they encountered the terrorists, who employed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to halt the advancement of the troops.

Despite the challenge, the determined joint troops, armed with superior firepower, effectively forced the criminals to retreat in disarray.

The post reads, “In the encounter, 4 of the irredentists were neturalized, and others escaped with gunshots wounds.

“One of the IPOB/ESN commanders, TOCHUKWU AKA OJOTO, in charge of Ihietukwa Command, despite many charms on his body, was neutralised.

“Items recovered from the hideouts include, one AK-47 rifle with two magazines, two automatic pump action guns, three handheld Baofeng radios, one laptop and one Techno phone.

“Others are, car keys, substance suspected to be Marijuana, Baifran currencies, quantity 5 IEDs, IEDs making materials, batteries used in detonation of the IEDs and assorted charms.“