Troops Ambush Terrorists, Neutralize One, Recover Arms in Kaduna

The Nigerian Army has announced the successful neutralization of a terrorist in the Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna State during an ambush by troops engaged in counter-terrorism operations.

Naija News reports that the operation, which took place around Kwaga Village, also recovered significant armaments.

In a detailed account shared on the Army’s verified Facebook page on Wednesday, the military disclosed that its troops had strategically laid an ambush for terrorists believed to be transiting through the area with arms.

“The quick reaction of the troops not only prevented a potential attack on innocent citizens in the area but also led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles with magazines, as well as two motorbikes,” the statement highlighted.

The Army further reported that the operation had disrupted the activities of the terrorists, as the remaining members of the group fled the scene.

Efforts are currently ongoing as troops pursue the fleeing terrorists to prevent further attacks.

This operation is part of the Nigerian military’s continued efforts to curb terrorism and ensure safety and security across the nation, particularly in regions plagued by terrorist activities.

The military further reassured the public of its commitment to safeguarding lives and properties while urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.