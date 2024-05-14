Nigerians Army Strike Huge Blow On Boko Haram As Soldiers Eliminate Shekau’s Ally, Baga

Advertisement

The Nigerian Army, on Monday, eliminated Tahir Baga, a top commander of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, better known as Boko Haram, during an offensive operation in the Sambisa Forest.

Naija News understands that the operation codenamed “Operation Desert Sanity III,” targeted several terrorist enclaves deep within the forest, including Shababul Umma, Garin Panel Beater, and Lagara Anguwan Gwaigwai.

According to intelligence sources cited by counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, the troops came across the terrorists during an offensive, resulting in the neutralisation of Tahir Baga and some of his lieutenants, while several others fled with gunshot wounds.

Speaking via a report on X, Makama wrote, “Tahir Baga was a close ally to Abubakar Shekau. He was among the first sets who founded the Boko Haram movement in Maiduguri before moving into Sambisa Forest with the likes of Mamman Nur, Khalid Albarnawi, Abubakar Shekau, Kaka Ali, Mustapha Chad, Abu Maryam, and Abu Krimima.

“Baga, a revered Imam within the sect, was known for his unwavering commitment to the group’s ideology.

“He had on several occasions truncated efforts of many fighters and their families to surrender and has also pushed many underage girls to go on suicide bombing after convincing them that they will be granted paradise as an everlasting reward.”

Accordingly, the elimination of Tahir Baga is considered a significant blow to the Boko Haram terrorist group, as he played a crucial role in sustaining the group’s operations and indoctrinating its members.