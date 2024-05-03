Southeast Govts, Police React To IPOB’s May 30 Sit-At-Home Call

The Southeast governments and police authorities have urged residents to ignore the sit-at-home directive issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday.

Naija News reports that the group had announced May 30 as a day to observe sit-at-home activities in tribute to those who battled in the civil war.

Enugu State government reaffirmed Governor Peter Mbah’s unwavering commitment to permanently end the illegal sit-at-home exercise.

According to the Nation, a senior official from the Mbah administration stated that the state was making progress in the fight against illegal sit-at-home orders and insecurity.

He stressed that the government would not tolerate any disruptions to the peace in the state and urged citizens not to heed any instructions to leave their businesses and stay at home.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide’s spokesman, Alex Ogbonnia, announced that a decision would be made at the National Executive Council meeting in Enugu.

The police in Anambra State urged residents to carry on with their normal activities that day.

“IPOB remains banned and has no authority to impose such order on the citizenry.

“People should go about their normal businesses without any fear of any form. Our men will be on the ground on the said day,” the source said

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Joshua Ụkandu, warned IPOB to stay away from the state and urged residents to ignore the order and continue their activities.

He stated that the police and other security agencies would provide enough security to prevent intimidation on that day.

The Abia State Police Command and state officials stated that the directive was illegal and should be disregarded.

A senior government official cautioned that the state would take decisive measures against enforcers, while a senior officer affirmed that the police would not permit outlaws to disturb the peace in Abia.