IPOB Sends Strong Warning To Gov Soludo Over Fulani Herdsmen

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a cautionary statement to the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, over alleged activities of Fulani herdsmen in the state.

The Biafra agitators urged Soludo to refrain from playing politics and prioritize the security matters in the state.

According to IPOB, Soludo’s alleged desperation for a second term has led him to yield to pressure from the ‘Fulani hegemony’.

Naija News reports that IPOB expressed concern over the alarming activities of Fulani terrorists posing as herdsmen in various local government areas of Anambra State, particularly in Dunukofia, Awka North, South, Orumba North, and South.

IPOB called upon the residents of Anambra State to unite and combat all forms of insecurity within the state.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB said: “Desperation for a second term has made Prof. Soludo succumb to pressure from the Fulani hegemony.

“All well-meaning people of Anambra should RISE UP NOW! and stop Arthur Eze before he turns Anambra State into a slaughterhouse just like Southern Kaduna.

“We are also warning the Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his government to stop playing politics with the security of Anambra indigenes and Biafra people.

“Gov. Soludo must stop the likes of Arthur Eze from endangering Anambrans for his selfish economic interests. We remind Gov. Soludo that politics for a second term must not be played with the lives of Anambra residents.

“The Fulani terrorists, aka herdsmen menace in the South East must be checkmated by ESN irrespective of State Government and Federal Government’s sabotage.

“The unwarranted attack against ESN by the Joint Task Force of Nigeria Security while countering Fulani herdsmen destruction of farmlands on Saturday 20th April 2024 should not repeat. ESN will not fail to retaliate against any attacks if provoked. ESN will do everything necessary to protect Biafrans and Biafra Land.”