Iran Summon Britain, France, Germany Ambassadors

Advertisement

The Islamic Republic of Iran has summoned the French, British, and German ambassadors to Tehran.

Naija News reports that the ambassadors were summoned on Sunday over reactions to Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel.

This was made known by the official IRNA news agency.

“The British, French, and German ambassadors to Tehran were summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the irresponsible positions of certain officials of these countries regarding Iran’s response to the actions of the Zionist regime (Israel) against the nationals and interests of our country,” the statement said.

Naija News reports that Iran officially confirmed on Saturday that it executed multiple drone strikes against Israel in retaliation for the raid on its embassy in Syria and the deaths of its top officials caused by the Israeli military.