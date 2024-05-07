France Speaks On Plan To Set Up Military Bases In Nigeria

The French Government has said there are no discussions between France and Nigeria to establish military bases in the country.

Recall that some eminent Northern leaders and Civil Society Organisations cautioned President Bola Tinubu against allowing the United States and the French governments to relocate their military bases from the Sahel to Nigeria.

In a letter to Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly, the leaders urged the government to resist pressures from the US and France.

They questioned the benefits of foreign military bases, particularly noting the lack of effectiveness in curbing terrorism in the Sahel region despite the presence of American troops and intelligence personnel in Niger.

However, in an interview with The Punch, the Head of Communication at the French Embassy in Nigeria, Onyinye Madu, said there was no such plan to establish any military base in the country.

Madu added that no discussions have taken place or are planned between France and Nigeria regarding the relocalisation of military bases.

She said, “The French Embassy in Nigeria would like to point out that contrary to the claims made in the open letter quoted in the article, no discussions have taken place or are planned between France and Nigeria regarding the relocalisation of military bases.”

Also, the Federal Government, on Monday, clarified that there were no discussions with foreign countries regarding the establishment of foreign military bases in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the clarification in a statement he signed on Monday.