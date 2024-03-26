Kylian Mbappe Warns France National Team After Defeat To Germany

France captain, Kylian Mbappe has noted that he and his national team players are setting themselves up for major disappointments after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Germany.

On Saturday, March 23, Kylian Mbappe and his national teammates hosted Germany at the Groupama Stadium in an international friendly game.

Germany beat France in all statistics, possession, passes, pass accuracy, shots, shots on target, and even the number of corners won.

At the end of the day, goals from Florian Wirtz in the first half, and Kai Havertz in the second half earned France a 2-0 defeat in front of their home fans.

Since France lost to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final via penalties on December 18, 2022, Germany have been the only side to defeat them. They have now suffered two defeats at the hands of the German machine in less than a year.

Ahead of France’s next friendly game which is against Chile at 9 p.m. later today, March 26, Kylian Mbappe told reporters that he wasn’t happy with the way his team played against Germany.

“We need to be aware that if we play like that in the big matches that lie ahead of us, we are setting ourselves up for major disappointment,” he said.

“Now that game is over with and our objective is to show a reaction. We need to be aware that we didn’t play well enough,” the 25-year-old Paris Saint Germain forward added.

The friendly games against Germany and Chile will prepare the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners for the forthcoming 2024 European Championship.

Kylian Mbappe who is expected to lead the country to a victorious outing in Germany from June 14 to July 14, has noted that his team’s struggles before the Euro 2024 might not affect the performance of the team in the tournament proper.

“There have been tournaments where in the matches we have played beforehand we have taken beatings but then have played well in the competitions themselves”, Mbappe said.

“There have also been competitions where we won the friendly games in the build-up but then ended up being knocked out and going home early,” said Mbappe, who won his 76th cap against Germany aged just 25.

“The friendly matches give indications but not the whole truth. The proof of that is that we have lost twice to the Germans in friendly games but I have never lost to them in a competitive match.”