Players Shouldn’t Be Paid – Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has argued that national team players should not be paid money to represent or play for their respective national teams.

Kylian Mbappe is arguably the highest-paid player in Europe currently. Reports claim that the 25-year-old French forward earns about 72 million euros per year from PSG.

But like other international players, he is paid to play for the French national team in accordance with the rules of the world football governing body, FIFA.

Some football federations pay national team players match bonuses or allowances whenever they are invited to a match or tournament.

Kylian Mbappe, who has enjoyed this privilege since making his international debut for France on March 25, 2017, has stressed that players shouldn’t be paid money to defend their countries.

The Frenchman, who is on his way out of PSG, said the money paid to players should be used for better courses that will benefit the fans.

“Players shouldn’t be paid money for defending their national team. The money could be put to better use by fans in recognition of their trust and support”, Kylian Mbappe said, as quoted by b360sports. Kylian Mbappe has made 77 appearances for France and scored 46 goals, making him the second-highest goalscorer in the country behind Olivier Giroud. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is currently the captain of the national team.