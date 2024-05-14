Super Falcons’ Goalie, Nnadozie Bags Another Award In France

Super Falcons goalie, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has made history as the first African, specifically Nigerian, to secure the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) award for the top goalkeeper in the French women’s league.

Naija News understands that Nnadozie’s exceptional performances for Paris FC during the 2023/24 season earned her this prestigious recognition.

The Nigeria international claimed the individual honour after defeating tough competition that included Christiane Endler from Olympic Lyon, Katarzyna Kiedrzynek of Paris SG, Chloe N’Gazi from FC Fleury, and Kinga Szemik from Stade de Reims.

Additionally, the 23-year-old was recently named the best goalkeeper in the French D1 Arkema (women’s league).

Nnadozie’s remarkable ability to save penalties has solidified her reputation as one of the top goalkeepers globally.

With a total of seven penalty saves this season, she holds the record for the highest number of penalty saves by any goalkeeper in Europe.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sports Development Senator John Enoh has urged world record holder, Tobi Amusan to break her Olympics jinx at the 2024 Olympics.

Tobi Amusan has been very consistent in winning major titles in track and field as she has won gold in three successive Diamond League. She has also won two gold in the Commonwealth Games, two gold in the African Championship, three-time African Games gold medallist.

However, she is yet to win a medal at the Olympics after featuring in the last two editions of the tournament (Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020). The closest she came to winning a medal at the tournament was in 2020, when she finished fourth.

Tobi Amusan has already qualified to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and has been showing fine form ahead of the tournament.

On Sunday, May 12, Tobi Amusan produced the fastest time in the women’s 100m hurdles this year as she won her event at the Jamaican Athletics Invitational in Kingston in 12.40 seconds (0.9).

After the 27-year-old Nigerian icon’s unprecedented performance, the sports minister took to his X page to write: “Take your flowers, Tobi Amusan. You stormed to an emphatic win in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational, clocking a time of 12.40s (0.9), a World Lead time.

“You defeated world champion Danielle Williams, who came second in 12.46s, while Christina Clemons was third in 12.54s.

“Tobi, you keep making our country proud. Paris Olympics is around the corner, your performance gives us hope just like others, that Nigeria is set to break a jinx. Keep soaring, we are proud of you.”