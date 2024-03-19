Asisat Oshoala Reacts As She Scores First Goal In US Women’s League

Super Falcons of Nigeria striker, Asisat Oshoala, scored a spectacular goal in her first game for the National Women’s Soccer League club, Bay FC on Monday, March 18.

Recall that Asisat Oshoala who started her professional football career in Nigeria before she moved to Europe, had the best run of her football career at FC Barcelona.

While at the Spanish women’s club, she won multiple trophies including the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Asisat Oshoala decided to move to Bay FC earlier this year and made her National Women’s Soccer League debut against Angel City on Monday.

Oshoala’s goal was Bay FC’s first goal in the NWSL, American top-flight league. It was also the goal that earned the side their first win in the history of the league.

Asisat Oshoala created this record in just 17 minutes of football after turning home a pass from Tess Boade.

During the game’s halftime interview, the 29-year-old five-time African player of the year said: “My career has been all about making history, doing crazy things, and I’m very happy to be part of the history of the club, I’ll never forget that”.

In an interview with Mercury News after the game, Asisat Oshoala said: “We just wanted to enjoy ourselves, have fun, and work with each other, and that’s what we did. We worked for each other. That’s what we’ll do until we get it right.”

She added, “I’m not here to chill or enjoy the weather; I’m here to win trophies. Every club I played for, except Liverpool, I made sure I won trophies before leaving. This is the same thing I want to do with Bay FC.”