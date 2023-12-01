‘I Need A Boyfriend’ – Asisat Oshoala Publicly Announces, Shares Criteria For Prospective Suitors

Renowned international female football star, Asisat Oshoala, recently sparked a flurry of reactions online when she openly discussed her romantic life.

Taking to her Snapchat account, the footballer disclosed her readiness for a relationship, outlining specific criteria for potential suitors.

In her social media revelation, Asisat Oshoala expressed her eagerness to have a man in her life, emphasizing her desire to bring someone home for the December festivities.

To underscore her sincerity, she mentioned her willingness to explore various communities or platforms where she could connect with suitable individuals.

As part of her candid disclosure, Asisat Oshoala outlined certain qualities that she expects her potential suitors to possess.

Notably, she expressed the need for at least two or three men in her life, specifying that one should accompany her abroad, while two would be ideal for her time spent in Nigeria. This revelation from the popular Nigerian footballer ignited widespread discussions and reactions on social media platforms.

Read an excerpt of Asisat’s post below: