2023 CAF Awards: Super Falcons Win Women’s Team Of The Year

Nigeria’s women’s national football team, the Super Falcons, has been named the Women’s Team of the Year at the CAF 2023 Awards.

The Super Falcons won the award following an impressive performance at the 2023 World Cup.

Naija News reports that the 2023 CAF awards ceremony held in the city of Marrakech in Morocco.

Global superstars, football legends, and some of the best players in the globe had arrived in the African country earlier to witness the awards event scheduled for Monday night, December 11, 2023.

More details shortly…