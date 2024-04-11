‘Osimhen’s Move To PSG Almost A Done Deal With €13m Annual Salary’

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the French Ligue 1 giants, are on the verge of making a significant addition to their squad with the signing of Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen from Napoli in the upcoming summer transfer window.

This move, as reported by the Italian media outlet Il Mattino, is part of PSG’s strategy to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old Osimhen, who renewed his contract with Napoli in December, including a €130 million release clause, is now set to embark on a new chapter in his career at Parc des Princes.

PSG’s willingness to meet the hefty release clause underscores their confidence in Osimhen’s ability to lead their attack and step into the shoes of Mbappe, one of football’s brightest talents.

Osimhen’s impending transfer to PSG marks a significant milestone in his career. Since joining Napoli, he has distinguished himself as one of Serie A’s most formidable strikers, showcasing remarkable speed, precision, and goal-scoring prowess.

“Victor Osimhen and Napoli will part ways at the end of the current season, with the player set to be sold upon payment of the €130 million release clause,” as quoted by Area Napoli.

PSG emerges as the frontrunner for Osimhen’s signature, with Thursday’s edition of Il Mattino detailing the significant offer made to the Nigerian striker.

“It’s farewell to Italy. Osimhen’s final weeks in Italy are upon us, with PSG very close to securing his services.

“The agreement is almost finalized, with concrete steps taken between Osimhen, his representatives, and PSG’s Qatari owners.

“Paris stands as Osimhen’s top choice, and PSG is eager to conclude the deal swiftly.”

According to Il Mattino, Osimhen’s move to PSG will see him earn a staggering €13 million annually over a four-year contract, with additional control over his image rights.

“The Nigerian sensation is set to earn over €13million per year for the next four years. He will manage his image rights independently and is expected to sign lucrative sponsorship deals with Qatari partners associated with President Al-Khelaifi’s club.

“Any potential last-minute efforts from Premier League clubs to hijack the deal seem unlikely to derail PSG’s plans at this stage.”