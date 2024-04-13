Chelsea Still On Course To Sign Victor Osimhen Amid Agreement With PSG

Advertisement

Chelsea are still on course to sign Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen despite speculation that he has agreed to a deal with Paris Saint Germain.

Victor Osimhen has been one of the most sought-after strikers in the world after a very unprecedented performance in the 2022-2023 season in which he scored 26 league goals and provided five assists.

His goalscoring run helped Napoli to win the Italian Serie A for the first time in 33 years and also earned him the best striker in the league award.

Amidst speculations that some top clubs are seeking his signature, Napoli decided to extend his contract in December which will expire in 2026.

The club added a release clause in the deal worth between €110 million to €130 million to scare suitors away from the 25-year-old Nigerian striker.

Despite that, Chelsea, PSG, Arsenal, and Manchester United are reportedly making efforts to sign him.

Initially, reports claimed that Osimhen has already accepted PSG’s offer to replace Kylian Mbappe who is expected to leave the French giants this summer. But the Italian daily, Il Mattino, claimed that Chelsea have opened negotiations with the representative of Osimhen for a transfer deal.

The report reads: “I think Chelsea is still in the race.

“The interest is still there. It is really important to understand what is happening, first of all with the FFP situation, because Chelsea do not want to overpay. So, it is important to know how much the package is going to be for Osimhen.

“We already know about the release clause between €120m-€130m with Napoli, so Chelsea and other clubs are waiting to see if Napoli can be flexible but usually with their president, De Laurentiis, it is usually very tough to go there, and negotiate, especially for a fantastic player like Osimhen.”

Note that Victor Osimhen has scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 19 games so far this season.