Eberechi Eze Reflects On How Arsenal, Others Rejected Him

Crystal Palace versatile footballler, Eberechi Eze has linked his development in football to the rejection he suffered earlier in his football career.

Eberechi Eze who is now a talisman at Crystal Palace a few years after Arsenal and other clubs rejected him for not being good enough, said those rejections shaped him into the kind of footballer he is currently.

Note that after Arsenal rejected Eberechi Eze, the 25-year-old Nigerian-born English attacking midfielder was also rejected by Fulham, Reading and Millwall.

After Sunderland and Bristol City failed to accept him into their respective clubs, Eze moved to Queens Park Rangers on August 3, 2016.

While at the Championship club, he became so good that Crystal Palace decided to pay €17.80 million for his services on August 28, 2020. Within a short while, he became a key player at the Premier League club.

So far this season, Eberechi Eze has scored 7 goals and provided four assists in 26 games in all competitions, one of the goals he scored this season was against Liverpool in Palace’s stunning 1-0 win at Anfield on Sunday, April 14.

“At a young age, it was hard, especially being released,” Eze told Premier League Production.

“Me and my mum cried, everyone was so upset – that’s all you know at that age.

“But looking back at it now, that’s the start of my journey and I’m grateful to God that’s how it went. If it wasn’t for that, I may not have the resilience, and bravery, to go and be who I want to be elsewhere. It’s shaped me to be who I am today.”