Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Didn’t Play Against Palace Like EPL Title Contenders

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, has admitted that his team didn’t play like a side that wants to win the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp and his boys were stunned on Wednesday when Crystal Palace visited Anfield Stadium for the Premier League matchday 33. To the dismay of many, Liverpool failed to win the game.

Eberechi Eze silenced the spectators at the Anfield Stadium with a stunning goal in the 14th minute of the game. Despite all the efforts the Premier League contenders put into the game, especially in the second half, they couldn’t get a goal back.

Liverpool’s 21 shots, 6 of which were on target, ended in futility as the game ended in an unprecedented 1-0 win for Crystal Palace.

That was Liverpool’s first Premier League defeat at Anfield Stadium since October 2022. The defeat came a few days after The Reds suffered an unexpected 3-0 defeat against Atalanta at Anfield in the Europa League.

After the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp said: “I am not dumb. The answer is pretty easy: if we play like we did in the first half, how should we win the league?

“If we play it like in the second half, we can win football games. We have to be around when the other guys struggle – if they struggle.”