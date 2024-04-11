Ruben Amorim Denies Agreeing To Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool

Advertisement

Sporting Lisbon manager, Ruben Amorim, has stressed that he hasn’t entered any agreement with Liverpool, contrary to viral reports.

Earlier in the week, Sky Sports reported that Ruben Amorim has verbally agreed to become the manager of Liverpool ahead of next season.

Recall that Jurgen Klopp announced earlier in the season that he will exit the Premier League club at the end of this season.

Following that, speculation was that Liverpool were making attempts to appoint Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as the German tactician’s successor.

But Xabi Alonso stressed that he wasn’t planning to leave Bayer Leverkusen who are on the verge of winning their first German Bundesliga title this season.

Following their inability to appoint Alonso, the Premier League giants turned their attention to other alternatives, especially Ruben Amorim, who has revived Sporting Lisbon in record time.

While most media outlets have concluded that the Portuguese tactician has agreed to move to Liverpool at the end of this season, the 39-year-old tactician told reporters earlier today, April 11, that there were no such plans.

The coach said, “There’s been no interview with any club, no agreement with any club. This is the last time I’m going to talk about my future.”

He added: “The only thing we all want is to be champions with Sporting. Nothing will change.”

Ruben Amorim is on the verge of leading Sporting Lisbon to win the Portuguese league for the second time in three seasons. They are topping the league table with 71 points in 27 games with a game in hand.

If Sporting win their outstanding game on Friday, April 12, against Gil Vicente, they will be seven points above second-placed Benfica.