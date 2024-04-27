Coach Rúben Amorim Says His Meeting With West Ham Was Disrespectful

Portuguese tactician, Rúben Amorim said he disrespected his current club, Sporting Lisbon for trying to join Premier League club West Ham United.

Rúben Amorim is one of the hottest young managers in Europe, especially after winning the Portuguese league with Sporting Lisbon in 2022.

He is currently on the verge of winning the second league title for the Portuguese club this season as they are currently 7 points above second-placed Benfica.

Amid that, Liverpool reportedly tried to lure him to the club to replace Jurgen Klopp but the deal didn’t scale through.

While that speculation was blowing hot, Rúben Amorim flew to London on a jet sponsored by West Ham United to discuss replacing David Moyes.

Interestingly, the talks crashed leaving Amorim thinking about how to apologize to Sporting Lisbon fans after disrespecting them to have talks with West Ham.

“What is important to say is that it was obviously a mistake,” Amorim said during a press conference.

“The trip was a mistake, the timing was completely misjudged, which I did not see at the time. It was misjudged.”

He added, “I gave the players an explanation. I also explained to the staff as I should have.

“But now it is about continuing forward, clearly aside from all that, publicly I ask for forgiveness from the Sportinguistas [Sporting fans]. I apologise to the staff, and also I apologise first and foremost publicly to my players for the mistake.”