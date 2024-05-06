David Moyes Says Bye To West Ham United

David Moyes has confirmed that he will be leaving West Ham United at the end of this season as he rolls out his achievements at the club.

David Moyes first coached West Ham United from 2017 to 2018 and then returned to the side in 2019. Since then, he has been enjoying a series of ups and downs in terms of the team’s run under his watch.

Most West Ham United fans seem not to be big lovers of his style of football as they prefer more free-flowing football from the Scottish tactician.

Since he couldn’t give them that and the coach hasn’t been too successful in terms of winning games consistently, most of the fans wanted him out of the side.

Amid all the ups and downs, David Moyes has kept West Ham playing in Europe for three straight seasons, a feat that had never been enjoyed at the club before his arrival.

Last season, Moyes helped West Ham to win the 2022-2023 Europa Conference League title which was the club’s first European title in 43 years.

But the fact that the 61-year-old former Everton and Manchester United coach has recorded just a win in West Ham’s last 9 games has made it difficult for the side to keep him on his job.

Hence, hours after reports went viral that West Ham had agreed to appoint former Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui as their new manager at the end of this season, Moyes confirmed that his relationship with the club would end when this season ends.

“I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the club is in a stronger position than when I returned in 2019,” David Moyes said.

“When I joined West Ham for a second time, the club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe.

“I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four and a half years.”

Note that David Moyes will remain in charge of the club until the 2023-2024 season ends later this month.