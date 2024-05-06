Julen Lopetegui To Replace David Moyes At West Ham

West Ham United are determined to let go of coach David Moyes at the end of this season as they have agreed on a deal with his potential successor, Julen Lopetegui.

Julen Lopetegui is not new to Premier League football as he has managed Wolves from 2022 to 2023, and helped them to finish 13th in the league table.

Outside the Premier League, the 57-year-old Spanish tactician has proven to be a well-traveled and experienced manager. Recall that he has coached at Real Madrid, Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla, and Porto, and even handled Spain’s national team.

The management of West Ham United believes that Lopetegui would do better than David Moyes who won the Europa Conference League title last season which was West Ham’s first European title in 43 years.

Aside from winning the Europa League title, Moyes’ reign at West Ham has not been so amazing. Last season, he led the side to finish in the 14th spot on the league table and so far this season, the side are in the 9th spot.

Things have gotten so bad in recent games that David Moyes and his boys have recorded just a win in their last nine games, a run that has left the club’s management with no other choice but to let him go.

The height of all the games they have lost this season was the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 5.

With such a humiliating defeat against their London rivals, David Moyes have nothing to convince the side’s management for more time. Hence, Julen Lopetegui is expected to take over from him at the end of this season.

According to the BBC, Julen Lopetegui has agreed to a deal to become West Ham manager at the end of the season but the contract has not been signed yet. However, the one-time Europa League winner with Sevilla will certainly replace Moyes at West Ham this summer.