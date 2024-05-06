Declan Rice’s Move To Arsenal Caused West Ham Struggles – David Moyes

The manager of West Ham United, David Moyes believes that if the club had not sold Declan Rice to Arsenal last summer, things would have been better for the side.

Declan Rice who is a product of West Ham United youth system was the club’s biggest asset in the 2022-2023 season.

At the end of the season in which the 25-year-old English defensive midfielder helped the side to win the Europa Conference League and finished 14th on the league table, the club decided to sell him to Arsenal for €116.60 million on July 15, 2023.

The departure of Declan Rice from West Ham United has brought more doom to the side as they couldn’t win any title this season while they continue to struggle in the Premier League.

They are currently 9th in the Premier League table after 13 defeats, 10 draws, and 13 wins in 36 games. As for Declan Rice, he is currently helping Arsenal to contend for the league title. He has scored 7 goals and provided 9 assists despite playing as a defensive midfielder for the Gunners.

After West Ham United were slammed 5-0 by inconsistent Chelsea, reporters asked David Moyes why his side has been struggling this season. The former Manchester United coach said: “Declan Rice”.

Moyes continued, “When you’ve got the best midfield player in the country protecting, probably limiting 50 per cent of their attacks, it makes you a much better defensive team.

“We’ve lacked protection in front of the back four, lacked good enough defending, not been good enough at those things in many games.”