David Moyes Says Conference League Final Could Be His Biggest Feat

West Ham manager David Moyes says taking the Premier League club to the Europa Conference League final could be the biggest achievement in his managerial career.

David Moyes who has been coaching since 1998 has managed six clubs in Europe including Everton, Manchester United, and Real Sociedad.

Despite his years in the game, Moyes has managed to win two titles – FA Community Shield with Manchester United in 2013 and Football League Second Division with Preston North End during the 1999 – 2000 season.

The 60-year-old Scottish tactician who has been the manager of West Ham United from 2017 to 2018 and then from 2019 to date, has a rare opportunity of winning the Europa Conference League for West Ham United this season. If that happens, that will be the first time in 47 years that the Premier League club would achieve such a feat.

Interestingly, the opportunity is coming in a season where the London-based club are just seven points away from relegation with three league games to go.

For David Moyes to achieve his dream of winning a European title as a manager, he has to knock out AZ Alkmaar in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League. The first leg of the encounter will take place at 8 PM WAT tonight at the London Stadium.

During the pre-match press conference, Moyes was asked if reaching the Europa Conference League final would be his biggest achievement as a manager, the Scottish tactician replied: “I think it would be. A European final? It could be yeah.

“I was fortunate to get to a Champions League quarter-final with Manchester United, lost on penalty kicks in the quarter-finals of the Europa League with Everton. Last season, I was in a semi-final with West Ham. This year we’re in a semi-final again. So I want to try and take it one step further.”

He added, “I refer back to probably the serial winner in Jose Mourinho. “Winning this trophy was so special for him and his football club.

“If ever I needed someone to show how hard it is, it would be Jose. He treated it as if it was so important, there’s no way we’re treating it any less than that.”

If West Ham can scale through Alkmaar, they could face Fiorentina or Basel in the final.