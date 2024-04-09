‘Rúben Amorim To Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool’

Advertisement

Premier League giants, Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with Rúben Amorim to become Jurgen Klopp’s successor at the end of this season.

Rúben Amorim is one of the most sought-after coaches in Europe thanks to his unprecedented run with Sporting Lisbon. The 39-year-old Portuguese tactician has been the head coach of Sporting Lisbon since 2020.

Amorim won the league with Lisbon during the 2020-2021 season and two other domestic titles. He and his team are currently topping the Portuguese league table with 71 points in 27 games, four points above second-placed Benfica who has played a game more.

Due to his consistency with Sporting, he is seen as the best coach to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool since the Premier League side were not able to secure the services of Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Liverpool have entered a verbal agreement with Rúben Amorim to succeed Klopp at the end of this season.

Recall that Klopp announced earlier in the season that he would be exiting Liverpool at the end of this season even though he still has more than a season left in his current contract.

According to the 56-year-old German tactician, he decided to exit the club because he lacked the energy to continue.

At the time of writing this report, Liverpool were yet to confirm reaching an agreement with Rúben Amorim to succeed Klopp, but reliable sources confirm that it is almost a done deal.