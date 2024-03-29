Jurgen Klopp Reacts As Xabi Alonso Confirms Next Move

Advertisement

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the decision of Xabi Alonso to remain at Bayer Leverkusen beyond this season.

Xabi Alonso was seen as a replacement for Klopp who has announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of this season.

But Alonso, the only coach who is yet to taste defeat in the top five leagues in Europe, has said he intend to remain at the club beyond this season.

“I have a great staff who help me day by day to work better, improve and prepare the team – and for sure, the players give me so many reasons to keep on believing in the team”, Xabi Alonso told reporters on Friday, March 29, ahead of Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim clash at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.

Advertisement

He continued, “Their commitment, desire, and hunger, for that I feel my job is not over here.

“Putting all those things together, this important decision I believe is the right one. I am still young and time will tell, but now I am happy.”

Note that Bayer Leverkusen are currently topping the German Bundesliga table with ten points above second-placed Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

In reaction to Xabi Alonso’s decision not to leave Bayer Leverkusen, coach Klopp said the Spanish tactician made the right decision.

“A young manager being at a club where he’s doing really well, I can relate”, Klopp said ahead of Liverpool vs Brighton clash on Sunday, March 31.

“I did the same and never regretted it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Xabi is doing an incredible job at Leverkusen. He will probably keep the team together this year, it’s not always like that.

“I understand he wants to do that.”