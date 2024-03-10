No Contact With Jurgen Klopp, German FA Insists

German FA (DFB) managing director, Andreas Rettig has debunked reports that the federation is considering appointing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as the country’s head coach this summer.

Jurgen Klopp stunned most football enthusiasts across the world when he announced that he had decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

In his announcement, the German tactician explained that he is leaving the Premier League side to take a break from coaching because he is exhausted.

Though Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that he intends to spend at least a year off managerial duties, a series of reports have linked him with a move to the Germany national team, Bayern Munich, and even FC Barcelona.

Germany’s national team currently has a German tactician, Julian Nagelsmann, in charge of the team and he is expected to lead the team to the 2024 European Championship which will be hosted by the country from 14 June 2024 to 14 July 2024.

Ahead of the tournament, Germany have recorded just three wins in their last 11 matches. This led to the sack of Hansi Flick who is the first German national team coach to be sacked in the history of the country.

Part of the last 11 games mentioned above include four games managed by Nagelsmann who is the successor of Flick. Nagelsmann has won just once in the said number of games.

Hence, the former Bayern Munich manager is expected to leave the German national team after the Euro 2024 with the DFB reportedly searching for another manager.

In an interview with German magazine Focus, the FA managing director made it clear that the country has not made any contact with Jurgen Klopp. He stressed that the FA intends to respect Klopp’s decision to take a year’s break from coaching.

“There has been no contact. He has given himself a break. I don’t know whether we should be giving him travel tips on how to enjoy his free time”, he said.

“He wants a break and that’s why it is not an issue.”