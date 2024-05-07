Nottingham Forest Fail To Overturn Four-Point Deduction

Nottingham Forest will remain 17th on the Premier League table as they have failed to overturn their four-point deduction.

Football authorities in England deducted four points from the points accumulated by Nottingham Forest because they breached Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Nottingham Forest were found guilty of breaching the losses threshold of £61 million by £34.5 million during the 2022-2023 season.

The punishment from the independent commission dropped them closer to the relegation zone and the club had to file an appeal against it.

On April 24, 2024, the appeal was held before a three-person appeal board. After considering all the arguments, the three judges upheld the original decision.

“Some of the criticisms of the [original] decision have involved a minute examination of the words used by the commission,” the board said of Forest’s appeal on Tuesday, May 7.

“Decisions such as these should not be subjected to microscopic forensic examination and interpreted as if they were statutes which have been drafted by parliamentary counsel.

“Allegations of infelicities of language or errors which are not material to the ultimate decision add to the complexity and costs of proceedings and are rarely likely to lead to a successful challenge of a decision.”

This means that Nottingham Forest will remain in the 17th spot where they are currently three points away from the relegation zone. They would have to garner at least four points in their last two games of the season to remain in the league.