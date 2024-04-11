Ola Aina Insists Nottingham Forest Won’t Be Relegated

Advertisement

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, has stressed that his Premier League club, Nottingham Forest, will not be relegated this season.

Ola Aina and his club are on the verge of going down after a very difficult 2023-2024 season in which they have failed to be consistent.

In 32 Premier League games so far this season, Nottingham Forest have recorded 17 defeats, 8 draws, and just 7 wins.

Due to this performance, they are currently sitting on the 17th spot on the league table, with the same number of points with 18th place Luton Town, thanks to their superior goals difference.

They wouldn’t have been so close to the relegation zone if the Premier League haven’t deducted four points from their accumulated points this season for breaching financial fair play rules.

Nottingham Forest have appealed the ruling and if they win the appeal, that will boost their chances of remaining in the Premier League.

In an interview with Nottingham Post, Ola Aina believes that if his club can win their subsequent games, they will not be relegated.

“I don’t see the team going down,” Ola Aina said.

“We’ve had a difficult season by our standards, but I very much expect us to improve in our next game.

“More importantly, it’s about playing well and trying to get a result to stay up.”

Note that Nottingham Forest still have Premier League games against Wolves, Manchester City, Chelsea, Everton, Sheffield United, and Burnley.