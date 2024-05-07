Jamie Carragher Urges “Awful” Manchester United Players To “Shut Up”

Former Liverpool player, Jamie Carragher has blasted Manchester United players for the 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night, May 6, describing the players as embarrassing and awful.

A brace from Michael Olise, and a goal each from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell subjected Manchester United to a defeat that has dropped them to the 8th spot on the league table.

This means that Manchester United have managed to record just a win in their last seven games as they have lost two games and recorded four draws in the last two months.

After Crystal Palace embarrassed them at Selhurst Park, the Manchester United players were seen whispering to each other while they walked off the pitch.

“Just get off the pitch! Talking, whispering behind your hand – you’ve been absolutely awful”, Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“You’re probably talking about one of the players or somebody else or the setup or the manager. Just get off the pitch, shut up and get in.

“You’ve been beaten 4-0… whispering, talking about other players. Honestly, embarrassing.

“No United team should be getting beat 4-0 by Palace. Man United’s U23 team, I’d still expect them not to lose 4-0.

“I’ve never been a coach or a manager, but I’ve been a player and some of the things I see are just wrong.”

The massive defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace is coming before United’s Premier League game against title contenders, Arsenal on Sunday, May 12. A defeat or draw in the game could end United’s chances of qualifying for Europa League football next season.

If they suffer a defeat against Arsenal, their chances of qualifying for European football will depend on beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.