Pep Guardiola Wins 2023 FIFA Club World Cup For Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has helped Manchester City to earn another bragging right by winning the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup on Friday, December 22.

This feat has earned Manchester City their first FIFA Club World in their history and also made Pep Guardiola the first manager in history to win the tournament with three different clubs in three different countries.

Recall that Guardiola won the Club World Cup twice while coaching FC Barcelona (2009 and 2011); he also won it at Bayern Munich in 2013.

Earlier today, Manchester City met with Brazilian club Fluminense, the reigning Copa Libertadores winners in the final of the 2023 Club World Cup at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

As expected, it was an easy win for the reigning UEFA Champions League winners as they dominated the game from start to finish.

During the game, Manchester City grabbed the match opener as early as in the first minute courtesy of a strike from Argentine youngster, Julián Álvarez.

In the 27th minute, Brazilian Nino scored an own goal to help Man City double their lead. Hence, the first half ended 2-0 in favour of City.

Pep Guardiola and his boys who were without Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jeremy Doku, continued dominating the game in the second half. But the goals were delayed until the last 20 minutes of the game before it continued raining again.

Phil Foden made it 3-0 for Manchester City in the 72nd minute before Álvarez scored his second goal in the game in the 88th minute to seal the 4-0 victory over Fluminense.

This makes Manchester City the 4th Premier League club to win the Fifa Club World Cup after Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola has now won multiple Premier League titles, FA Cups, Carabao Cups, Community Shields, Champions League, UEFA Super League, and now the FIFA Club World Cup for Manchester City in about 6 years of reign at the club. This means that there is nothing in club football the Spanish tactician hasn’t won for City.