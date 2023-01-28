Pedri Helps Barcelona To Extend Their Lead By 6 Points

Barcelona narrowly defeated Girona 1-0 on Saturday evening, thanks to Pedri who came from the bench to score the winner in the 64th minute.

The lone goal from Pedri has pushed FC Barcelona’s lead over second-placed Real Madrid to 6 points.

The 20-year-old, who was playing his 100th game for Barcelona in all competitions, tapped home from four yards after Paulo Gazzaniga, a Fulham loanee, misread Jordi Alba’s cross.

In the last moments of the second half, Girona substituted Michel when he complained about a foul committed by Barcelona player Frenkie de Jong.

Despite the slim win, Barcelona’s attacking line was ineffective because of the absence of Poland’s Robert Lewandowski and Spain’s Ferran Torres.

Ousmane Dembele of France also departed the game in the first half with what appeared to be a thigh injury.

Girona who recorded just two shots on target in the final seconds of regulation time are still in 12th position, four points above the relegation zone.

As it stands, FC Barcelona who are currently leaders of the Spanish La Liga with 47 points in 18 games, have recorded nine straight league wins so far this season.

Real Madrid will play Real Sociedad on Sunday at 20:00 GMT to make it 18 games apiece for the two Spanish giants so far this season.

Xavi’s club hasn’t lost in La Liga since falling to Real Madrid 3-1 on October 16 (winning eight and drawing one), and they haven’t lost in 13 games overall.

A big success would be to win La Liga this season under the tutelage of the Spanish tactician.