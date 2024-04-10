Liverpool Welcome Three Players Back From Injury Ahead Of Clash With Atalanta

Advertisement

Liverpool have welcomed three of their injured players back to training ahead of their Europa League quarter-final clash with Atalanta.

Liverpool will host the Italian Serie A club at Anfield for the first leg of the quarter-finals by 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11.

Ahead of the game, defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, goalkeeper Allison, and forward Diogo Jota who have been sidelined from the club’s squad due to injuries were seen in training earlier today, April 10.

The aforementioned players have not played competitive football for Liverpool since February and coach Jurgen Klopp is excited to welcome them back.

He said, “That we need them is clear, but we need them in the best possible shape and to give them rhythm.

“It’s always a challenge to reintegrate them but they are quality players so they will manage it. We will see over the next days and weeks, but as for tomorrow, there’s no decision yet.

“They looked very good yesterday, to be honest.

“They have been out for a long time and they need to get back step-by-step. But if they are ready to get minutes, it’s perfect timing because of how much we are playing.”

The German tactician added, “The young boys who have stepped in, yes they have been brilliant but they cannot play every game either.

“We need all our players for as many games as we can. We need quality and we need to win all our games.”